Airwallex ANZ sees 115 per cent revenue increase

Australian-born payments company Airwallex achieved a 115 per cent increase in revenue across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in the past year.

Founded in 2015 in Melbourne, the company’s financial platform manages payments, treasury and spend management to embedded finance.

Airwallex also revealed it delivered a global revenue growth of 120 per cent over the past year, and a global transaction volume growth of 77 per cent year over year. It was valued at US$5.6 billion at its October 2022 Series E extension funding.

Airwallex ANZ general manager, Luke Latham, who took on the role earlier this month, said the figures highlighted that the business community was “crying out” for partners that would boost their productivity.

The Aussie payments company also opened its second Australian office, in Sydney, earlier this month.

“We now have around 200 staff in Australia and 1,400 globally, with plans to continue to grow our workforce and our new Sydney office is an important part of that future,” Latham said.

The company has a customer base of over 15,000 customers in ANZ, including Qantas, Culture Kings, Stake, Mr Yum, Employment Hero, Kogan, Freelancer.com, Camilla and EUC.

Some of its global customers include SHEIN, Brex, Rippling and Navan.

“In the current economic environment, businesses face immense internal pressure to grow while reducing overheads. That’s exactly why Airwallex’s global financial platform is proving to be appealing to so many,” Latham said.