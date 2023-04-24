Akamai ANZ partners to focus on cloud in 2023

Content delivery and security provider Akamai said almost all its channel partners in Australia and New Zealand believe that cloud is a key factor in their 2023 customer strategy.

Akamai conducted a survey in late 2022 at their APJ Partner Security Summit to gain insights into partner perspectives on 2023 IT budget priorities and customer cloud strategy.

The survey also examined how much IT partners spend on their cloud budget.

It revealed that one in three ANZ business plan to spend above 40 per cent of their budget on cloud.

Almost half of all respondents said they plan to spend 21-40 per cent of IT budgets on cloud.

However, 27 per cent of ANZ partners plan to spend below 20 per cent of their IT budget on cloud.

“While most organisations acknowledge the importance of cloud, many are apprehensive about investing their IT budgets in this technology, given concerns of costs and how this will affect other overarching IT priorities,” Akamai regional VP APJ carrier and channel Tatsuya Suzuki said.

While cloud remains a key part of IT budget, security continues to be an priority for ANZ partners, following the recent rise of significant data breaches.

Following this survey, Akamai announced its cloud platform Akamai Connected Cloud has launched across APJ.

Earlier this month, Akamai introduced new service offerings and a managed security program.