By on
Akamai names new APJ boss
Parimal Pandya (Akamai)

Akamai Technologies has tapped Parimal Pandya to be its new managing director for the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region.

Pandya takes on the new regional top job in addition to his current role as VP of media and carrier sales, APJ. Pandya assumed the additional role on 1 October 2020, he is based in Hong Kong.

Akamai said Pandya would lead the business across the region in support of the company’s growth and innovation goals.

“Parimal is a proven leader at Akamai, and his successful track record of driving growth for our Media and Carrier business in the region make him an ideal choice for Managing Director for APJ,” Akamai’s CEO Tom Leighton said. “He is known for bringing teams together to collaborate in a dynamic environment and delivering results.”

Pandya has been with Akamai since 2003 when he joined as a product manager at the company’s Cambridge office in the US.

The company said he was “instrumental” in the launch of Akamai’s Web Performance product line.

In 2009 he moved to Bangalore India, where he led the expansion of the company’s India operations and global mid-market go-to-market teams.

Pandya was also credited with setting up the company’s carrier strategy group and setting up strategic partnerships with major telecom operators across the region which Akamai said paved the way for future growth and expansion.

“Akamai is entering a period characterized by unprecedented disruption,” Pandya said in a statement.

“Individuals and enterprises across a spectrum of industries have been compelled to quickly transform the ways they work and conduct day-to-day business—and the Akamai platform is serving as indispensable digital infrastructure to support this new work paradigm. Now is the time to future-proof our businesses to stay ahead of the curve,” he added.

