Akamai refreshes new security service and launches premium offering
Roger Barranco, Akamai

Content delivery and cloud computing vendor Akamai Technologies has launched an updated managed security service program and new service offerings.

The new capabilities aim to help its customers protect their businesses 24/7 from sophisticated cyberattacks with proactive monitoring and rapid response.

Akamai’s update to its managed security services includes access to more experts, meaning customers will receive increased technical advisory hours with engagement managers, as well as support delivery managers with no extra charges.

The company is also aiming to maintain the price of the security services but provide more value for customers.

As a result, the price has been reduced for additional apps and API protectors with advanced security management managed policy, bot manager premier managed endpoint, and per managed page integrity configuration.

Akamai’s security services aim to provide customers with more assistance, including off-hours configuration assistance, Akamai University seats, and quarterly customer business reviews.

Akamai is also offering a premium version of its security operations control centre (SOCC) service for customers seeking personalised support and prioritised escalation paths.

The premium version will include named resources where customers will have 24/7 access to SOCC experts, receiving regular communication and reviews.

Premium customers will also have access to enhanced site monitoring and a customer-specific security incident and event management view in the SOCC dashboard. These customers will also have a quicker escalation path to SOCC management.

The service will be available for customers on April 6, 2023.

“Businesses everywhere are struggling to defend against sophisticated cyber adversaries who are determined to create chaos and hinder business continuity,” Akamai vice president of support services Roger Barranco said.

“Our customers have asked for higher levels of service, which is what we’re delivering with Akamai’s managed security service and premium offerings.”

“We're partnering with our customers in a way that augments the availability of highly skilled proactive cybersecurity professionals,” Barranco concluded.

