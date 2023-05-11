Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise announces ANZ partner award winners

Communications, networking and cloud vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has awarded three Australian partners at its local Connex 2023 partner event,

The event saw more than 50 partner organisations attend from the ANZ region.

IT provider and premium ALE partner DXC Technology was awarded the Rainbow Growth Award 2022 for its growth across ALE solutions range, including mission critical telephony, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cloud and networks.

ALE said DXC Technology has consistently shown great results throughout the years, with a strong partnership across healthcare, government, hospitality and education.

ALE premium partner VoIP was given the Network Growth Award 2022.

VoIP were quick to win new logo projects across multiple verticals and different networking product sets, including ALE’s Nokia portfolio.

This helped VoIP to open up more market opportunities and expand the footprints of both companies.

Nexon Asia Pacific was awarded the APAC Vertical Growth Award 2022 for its success in the healthcare sector and for placing ALE solutions into mission critical environments like hospitals, police stations and fire stations.

 “2022 was a fantastic year for the ALE ANZ Region. Overall, we achieved clear double-digit growth, both in orders and sales,” ALE country business leader Maud Holvast said.

“Our cloud business was the star, with our Rainbow Communication and Collaboration platform showing accelerated year on year growth."  

"Our Cloud telephony solutions showed a similar growth trend.”

“We could not have achieved these amazing results without the support of our partners, and we’d like to congratulate Nexon, DXC Technology and VOIP on their growth Awards,” she added.

