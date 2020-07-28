Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise appoints Wavelink as new ANZ distie

By on
Networking and communications vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has appointed Wavelink as its newest Australian distributor.

ALE bolsters Wavelink’s unified communications and networking offering across both enterprise and small to medium-sized business (SMB) markets in existing verticals like healthcare and new verticals like government, retail and manufacturing.

Wavelink will carry ALE’s range of on-premises, hybrid and cloud-based solutions.

Wavelink managing director Ilan Rubin said, “As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Wavelink is constantly seeking new vendors that fit its criteria of offering complimentary solutions to the channel.”

“ALE is a global brand that is built on the same UC foundation as Wavelink, with a product range that is exceptionally complementary to Wavelink’s offering, which will benefit our partners.”

ALE country business leader Karl Sice said, “Identifying the right partners is key for ALE to enable continuous growth and expansion in the market.”

“With Wavelink, ALE will be able to access those new markets, and will complement Wavelink’s current partner base and their offerings with new and leading-edge networking and communications products from ALE.”

