Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise enhances RainbowTM collaboration platform

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has upgraded its cloud-based video and communications platform RainbowTM adding new features and launching a local cloud region.

ALE said its platform had “seen a dramatic growth in usage” and that the enhancement of the platform would further improve the collaboration experience for users.

“I am pleased to share that we now have a local instance of the cloud, hosted in a data centre in Sydney, Australia,” ALE ANZ boss Karl Sice said.

“In addition to the benefits from Rainbow’s enhancements, our local Australia and New Zealand customers will enjoy a superior data security and user experience.”

The upgrades are centred on ergonomics, video-conferencing, audio-conferencing and time management.

The latest version of Rainbow sports a new design and user experience through an updated interface. Updates include quick action buttons, intuitive icons, and simplified navigation.

In addition ALE added customisable character sizing to increase legibility for visually impaired users and bidirectionality that supports non-Latin-based languages and allows content to be viewed ‘right to left’.

Capacity is up to 120 active participants and up to 12 video participants can be displayed simultaneously.

There are also integrated audio quality control algorithms, time management features, real time tracking and AI integration. A meeting scheduler has been added which can invite attendees without an existing account.