Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise expands Nokia distie deal in ANZ

By on
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise expands Nokia distie deal in ANZ

Telco and networking vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) said it has signed a deal to expand its distribution deal with Nokia in Australia and New Zealand.

ALE said the partnership provides a broader end-to-end integrated portfolio for partners and their enterprise customers and fulfills network requirements as their business continues to adapt and change.

It added that ALE and Nokia have developed compelling hybrid network solution blueprints for specific industry verticals.

Pre-defined blueprints enable partners and customers to quickly and easily visualise and choose end-to-end solutions that work for their specific requirements, ALE said.

"Our joint solution blueprints provide a unique offering in the marketplace which helps our partners win a bigger slice of the enterprise digital transformation pie, knowing that the solution is fully supported and works in complex environments,” Belinda Lawrie, regional head of partner sales at Nokia Asia Pacific and Japan said.

“Across the APAC region, ALE has seen an uptake of more than 30% in joint orders between the two organisations, based on winning projects that combine ALE and Nokia network solutions," Maud Holvast, country manager ANZ at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, said.

"For example, ALE and Nokia have been highly successful delivering hybrid passive optical network (PON) solutions to the hospitality and building and construction industries,” Holvast said.

Nokia bought Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, with the latter brand being defunct as part of the merger.

However, the France-headquartered ALE brand lives on, as the unit was sold to China Huaxin in 2014.

In August this year, Sydney systems integrator RN Projects partnered with ALE to deliver networking solutions across the hospitality, multi-dwelling properties, mixed-use developments, health and aged care markets.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alcatellucent enterprise ale networking nokia telco

Partner Content

Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors
Apple releases iPhone 15 ranges, new Watches

Apple releases iPhone 15 ranges, new Watches
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
HPE's Neri on Dell&#8217;s "cultural" and "trust" channel challenges

HPE's Neri on Dell’s "cultural" and "trust" channel challenges

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?