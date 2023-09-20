Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise expands Nokia distie deal in ANZ

Telco and networking vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) said it has signed a deal to expand its distribution deal with Nokia in Australia and New Zealand.

ALE said the partnership provides a broader end-to-end integrated portfolio for partners and their enterprise customers and fulfills network requirements as their business continues to adapt and change.

It added that ALE and Nokia have developed compelling hybrid network solution blueprints for specific industry verticals.

Pre-defined blueprints enable partners and customers to quickly and easily visualise and choose end-to-end solutions that work for their specific requirements, ALE said.

"Our joint solution blueprints provide a unique offering in the marketplace which helps our partners win a bigger slice of the enterprise digital transformation pie, knowing that the solution is fully supported and works in complex environments,” Belinda Lawrie, regional head of partner sales at Nokia Asia Pacific and Japan said.

“Across the APAC region, ALE has seen an uptake of more than 30% in joint orders between the two organisations, based on winning projects that combine ALE and Nokia network solutions," Maud Holvast, country manager ANZ at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, said.

"For example, ALE and Nokia have been highly successful delivering hybrid passive optical network (PON) solutions to the hospitality and building and construction industries,” Holvast said.

Nokia bought Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, with the latter brand being defunct as part of the merger.

However, the France-headquartered ALE brand lives on, as the unit was sold to China Huaxin in 2014.

In August this year, Sydney systems integrator RN Projects partnered with ALE to deliver networking solutions across the hospitality, multi-dwelling properties, mixed-use developments, health and aged care markets.