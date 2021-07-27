Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise names Maud Holvast as new ANZ boss

By on
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise names Maud Holvast as new ANZ boss
Maud Holvast (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise)

Networking vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has appointed Maud Holvast as its new country business leader for Australia and New Zealand.

Holvast, who’s been in the company since 2003 between its Australian and Dutch businesses, replaces Karl Sice, who left ALE in May to join Arrow ECS ANZ.

As country business leader, Holvast is responsible for the ANZ direct touch and channel business and reports to ALE senior vice president for Asia-Pacific Pierre Samson.

“Maud is a seasoned leader with a strong track record and I am confident she will lead the ANZ team to accelerated business growth across our focused verticals and strengthen our partnerships with key business partners," ALE's senior vp for APAC Pierre Samson said in a statement.

"Her leadership style aligns well with ALE’s cultural values of customer focus, reliability, speed and agility. As a result, Maud enjoys great support and relations with our customers and the wider ALE organisation. I’m pleased to welcome her to our diverse and committed APAC leadership team.” 

Speaking on the appointment, Holvast said improvements in technology, combined with the global health crisis, had driven accelerated changes in user and organisational behaviour.

"Agile organisations with a true customer focus, as well as quick learning and decision cycles and empowered teams, are set to thrive. What I love about ALE is that we come with 100 years of experience and have shown a clear capability for adaptation throughout. I’m proud to lead our local agile ALE team. Together with our business partners, we are here to support our customers through their accelerated cycles of change."

Holvast joined ALE’s Australia and New Zealand business in 2013 as regional vice president for the region, after leading the Netherlands business from 2011 to 2013.

She later moved to the APAC business as vice president of its healthcare segment, before returning to ANZ as sales leader for the same segment in 2019.

Prior to joining ALE, Holvast also worked at KPN and CMG Wireless Data Solutions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alcatellucent enterprise ale maud holvast networking

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit

Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit
Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'
HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?