Alcidion and Olinqua launch hospital operations command centre

By on
Alcidion and Olinqua launch hospital operations command centre

Fast health care interoperability resources provider, ASX-listed Alcidion Group and Melbourne based hospital automation firm Olinqua have partnered to launch a new technology solution that the companies say is designed to shorten patient waiting times.

Named Miya Central, Alcidion and Olinqua's solution is designed to improve patient care, and to enhance experience for care workers.

It also seeks to address emergency department waiting times, which have risen by 2.3 per cent annually according to government statistics.

ED congestion is now at record highs, with almost 40 per cent of patients waiting more than four hours.

The two companies say this is the worst performance in 20 years.

Miya Central will target access block and ramping, patient flow and length of stay, as well as discharge management and re-admittance.

“Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by enabling healthcare organisations to harness the power of their data, and we are building the world’s first plug-and-play hospital operations product – an intelligent command centre – that will revolutionise the way hospitals manage and optimise their operations," Alcidion group managing director and chief executive Kate Quirke said.

"This solution will be designed to improve patient care, enhance experience for care workers, and of course, shorten ED waiting times due to more streamlined processes and communication.” said Quirke added.

The solution layers an intelligent, unified visualisation fabric over existing Alcidion and Olinqua products, alongside data from other clinical, operational, facility and safety system-of-record solutions, in a common-off-the-shelf product, the companies said.

“The consolidation of hospital-wide data will empower both automated processes and human decision-making, providing hospital leaders with full transparency across clinical and operational fronts,” Olinqua chief executive Jemma Iles said.

“It will enable swift responses to medical and engineering emergencies across the hospital, reduce ambulance ramping and patient flow delays, and generally optimise other day-to-day business processes," she added.

Alcidion and Olinqua intened to launch Miya Central at the Sydney Medinfo conference this week.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alcidion health tech miya central olinqua strategy

Partner Content

How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Datacom slides into the red

Datacom slides into the red
PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal
Fusion5 acquires Vigilant.IT

Fusion5 acquires Vigilant.IT
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?