Alcidion and Olinqua launch hospital operations command centre

Fast health care interoperability resources provider, ASX-listed Alcidion Group and Melbourne based hospital automation firm Olinqua have partnered to launch a new technology solution that the companies say is designed to shorten patient waiting times.

Named Miya Central, Alcidion and Olinqua's solution is designed to improve patient care, and to enhance experience for care workers.

It also seeks to address emergency department waiting times, which have risen by 2.3 per cent annually according to government statistics.

ED congestion is now at record highs, with almost 40 per cent of patients waiting more than four hours.

The two companies say this is the worst performance in 20 years.

Miya Central will target access block and ramping, patient flow and length of stay, as well as discharge management and re-admittance.

“Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by enabling healthcare organisations to harness the power of their data, and we are building the world’s first plug-and-play hospital operations product – an intelligent command centre – that will revolutionise the way hospitals manage and optimise their operations," Alcidion group managing director and chief executive Kate Quirke said.

"This solution will be designed to improve patient care, enhance experience for care workers, and of course, shorten ED waiting times due to more streamlined processes and communication.” said Quirke added.

The solution layers an intelligent, unified visualisation fabric over existing Alcidion and Olinqua products, alongside data from other clinical, operational, facility and safety system-of-record solutions, in a common-off-the-shelf product, the companies said.

“The consolidation of hospital-wide data will empower both automated processes and human decision-making, providing hospital leaders with full transparency across clinical and operational fronts,” Olinqua chief executive Jemma Iles said.

“It will enable swift responses to medical and engineering emergencies across the hospital, reduce ambulance ramping and patient flow delays, and generally optimise other day-to-day business processes," she added.

Alcidion and Olinqua intened to launch Miya Central at the Sydney Medinfo conference this week.