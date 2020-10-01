Alibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO

By on
Alibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO

Chinese tech giant Alibaba's cloud unit expects to be profitable within 2021, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Maggie Wu, chief financial officer of Alibaba, made the remarks at an livestreamed investor day event.

The company, a dominant player in China's cloud market, is fending off challenge from domestic rival Tencent which is also trying to capture cloud business opportunities.

Alibaba has said it would invest 200 billion yuan (A$41.09 billion) in its cloud infrastructure over three years.

In the June quarter, Alibaba's cloud computing revenue grew 59 percent from a year earlier to 12,345 million yuan on higher revenue contribution from its public cloud and hybrid cloud businesses.

Cainiao, Alibaba's logistics unit, will likely see operating cash flow turn positive in fiscal year 2021, Wu added.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
alibaba aws cloud google microsoft tencent

Most Read Articles

Deloitte &#8216;doubling down&#8217; on US$750M AWS business

Deloitte ‘doubling down’ on US$750M AWS business
The 11 hottest cyber security certifications in 2020

The 11 hottest cyber security certifications in 2020
VMware CEO&#8217;s biggest statements at VMworld 2020

VMware CEO’s biggest statements at VMworld 2020
Telstra suffers blow to Optus in federal court

Telstra suffers blow to Optus in federal court
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience

Poll

How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?
Microsoft Office 2021
Microsoft Office One
Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
Microsoft Office: The Last Word
Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?