All I.T Services launches specialist division Strata I.T

Australian IT solutions provider All I.T Services has launched its new specialist division, Strata I.T. which aims to meet the IT needs of Strata Management businesses across Brisbane and Sydney.

Strata I.T offers a range of services, including Strata Management software support, Microsoft 365, cloud solutions, voice, cyber security, and I.T support.

Strata management is the area of property management that involves daily operation and management of a property that comprises multiple units or is jointy owned.

The company called the specialist division a “one-stop shop for all the I.T. service needs of Strata businesses,” and said it will provide efficient and personalised I.T solutions for its clients.

The company said that Strata I.T will allow Strata managers access to a team of experts with significant knowledge and experience working in the Strata industry.

Strata I.T managing director Tom Buckley said, "Our team takes the time to understand your business, your goals, and your pain points.”

“By working closely with you, we assess your current I.T infrastructure, identify areas for improvement, and develop customised solutions that meet your specific needs."

As a division of All I.T. Services, Strata I.T is backed by the company's other departments, including the helpdesk, administration, and accounts departments, giving Strata managers access to additional knowledge and support.

“Our team is passionate about delivering results that exceed expectations, and we look forward to partnering with Strata management businesses to help them succeed," added Buckley.