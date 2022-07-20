Allcom Networks, Intuit Technologies, Data#3 and more join Tasmania’s new ICT hardware panel

Australian resellers have secured spots on the Tasmanian government’s lucrative ICT hardware whole of government panel.

The authority to supply, maintain and install hardware for government agencies under pre-agreed terms and conditions has been won by 30 companies including as ASI Solutions, Allcom Networks, Data#3, Intuit Technologies, Jettech Networks, Perfekt, TasmaNet, Telstra, The School Locker, and Winc.

The agreement, called the C150 panel, authorises different panel members to provide specific hardware products and services. It runs until 30 August 2024.

Products covered include desktops, laptops, tablet computers, monitors, computer interface cards such as network or graphics cards, printers, storage, equipment, smart screens, interactive whiteboard, conferencing equipment, keyboards, mice, laptop bags and network and ICT security equipment.

Services include warranty management, memory upgrades, imaging of hardware, deployment of new equipment, reallocation and decommissioning, storage, and a number of other maintenance services.

Some exclusions in the panel include software development and web design services, software support, design and cabling services, project management, process re-engineering,

strategic planning and desktop video conferencing equipment.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) has also been removed as a category of ICT hardware under the panel.

Some of the panel members, such as ASI Solutions and Data#3 were similarly awarded places on WA’s government’s PC supply panel earlier this month.

ASI Solutions, which became a listed reseller of desktops, laptops, tablet computers, smart screens and interactive whiteboards, and monitors under the contract, hired Data#3’s account executive Frank Di Palma today to expand into Tasmania for the contract’s delivery.

ASI Solutions managing director Nathan Lowe said in a statement that “winning this Tasmanian government contract is significant in many ways; not only can ASI Solutions deliver significant benefits of world-leading technology to the Tasmanian government, but it has also created employment opportunities by building the local team in the state.”