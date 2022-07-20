Allcom Networks, Intuit Technologies, Data#3 and more join Tasmania’s new ICT hardware panel

By on
Allcom Networks, Intuit Technologies, Data#3 and more join Tasmania&#8217;s new ICT hardware panel

Australian resellers have secured spots on the Tasmanian government’s lucrative ICT hardware whole of government panel

The authority to supply, maintain and install hardware for government agencies under pre-agreed terms and conditions has been won by 30 companies including as ASI Solutions, Allcom Networks, Data#3, Intuit Technologies, Jettech Networks, Perfekt, TasmaNet, Telstra, The School Locker, and Winc.

The agreement, called the C150 panel, authorises different panel members to provide specific hardware products and services. It runs until 30 August 2024.

Products covered include desktops, laptops, tablet computers, monitors, computer interface cards such as network or graphics cards, printers, storage, equipment, smart screens, interactive whiteboard, conferencing equipment, keyboards, mice, laptop bags and network and ICT security equipment. 

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

Services include warranty management, memory upgrades, imaging of hardware, deployment of new equipment, reallocation and decommissioning, storage, and a number of other maintenance services.

Some exclusions in the panel include software development and web design services, software support, design and cabling services, project management, process re-engineering,
strategic planning and desktop video conferencing equipment.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) has also been removed as a category of ICT hardware under the panel.

Some of the panel members, such as ASI Solutions and Data#3 were similarly awarded places on WA’s government’s PC supply panel earlier this month.

ASI Solutions, which became a listed reseller of desktops, laptops, tablet computers, smart screens and interactive whiteboards, and monitors under the contract, hired Data#3’s account executive Frank Di Palma today to expand into Tasmania for the contract’s delivery. 

ASI Solutions managing director Nathan Lowe said in a statement that “winning this Tasmanian government contract is significant in many ways; not only can ASI Solutions deliver significant benefits of world-leading technology to the Tasmanian government, but it has also created employment opportunities by building the local team in the state.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
allcom networks asi solutions data3 governmentit hardware intuit perfekt servers & storage services telco telstra winc

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments

Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments
ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements

ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?