Alliance ICT taps The Aquarium to provide tech to power ESG platform

The Alliance of Indigenous Communities of Technology (Alliance ICT) has tapped Sydney-based talent and technology provider The Aquarium to provide the core technology to support its ESG platform.

The platform, called equi.stream, is at the centre of Alliance ICT’s DiverSupply Program, which enables organisations to leverage globally leading ESG frameworks, aimed to significantly improve their ESG outcomes.

The Aquarium provides the core technology to power equi.stream, including Alliance ICT’s Reconciliation Action Plan tracking software. The company will also provide payroll management facilities to support its customers’ ESG compliance goals.

“Partnering with Alliance ICT is a huge step forward for ESG processes, both locally and globally,” The Aquarium director of professional services Paul Jewell said.

"This technology marks a new era of efficiency, transparency, and accountability for companies seeking to elevate their ESG strategy. With Alliance ICT’s guidance, we are proud to be creating a tool that will promote equity and really move the needle on employment standards.”

The Aquarium will also set aside a percentage of the profits to Alliance ICT’s Project Leap, a charity aimed to help regional communities in Australia, The Pacific and Asia to “leap over the digital divide.”

The Aquarium said the partnership aims to support Alliance ICT’s ICT’s mission to create procurement and commercial ecosystems where vendors and suppliers have a fair and equitable chance to participate in procurement processes.