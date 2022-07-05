Alloys adds LG Electronics to audio visual portfolio

LG Electronics has appointed Alloys as its newest Australian distributor, joining its audio visual product portfolio.

The partnership covers LG’s information display products, including commercial TVs, interactive flat panels and digital signage. Alloys said the deal also aligns with its plans to expand its audio visual category.

“The new partnership with LG demonstrates our commitment and growth in the AV space. Our specialist methodology and their market leading technology are a good fit for both organisations,” Alloys chief executive Paul Harman said.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the LG team and provide them with the additional market presence that can help increase their growth further.”

Adding LG also marks Alloys’ entry into the digital signage space, adding the offerings to its AV stack.

LG distribution manager for information displays Noe Efira said, “We are delighted to welcome Alloys to the Australian LG Information Display distribution network. They have a proven track record for value-add distribution, team work, and demonstrate a winning spirit, all values which align perfectly with LG's core business principles.”

“We look forward to working closely alongside Alloys and help deliver the best possible customer experience for information displays in Australia.”

Alloys is offering partners expedited freight and demo facilities with fully serviced branches across Australia. The distributor also installed LG’s Video Wall solutions within its Melbourne and Sydney showrooms, which also include LG’s One:Quick video conferencing solution.