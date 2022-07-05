Alloys adds LG Electronics to audio visual portfolio

By on
Alloys adds LG Electronics to audio visual portfolio
Alloys-LG launch at Melbourne office

LG Electronics has appointed Alloys as its newest Australian distributor, joining its audio visual product portfolio.

The partnership covers LG’s information display products, including commercial TVs, interactive flat panels and digital signage. Alloys said the deal also aligns with its plans to expand its audio visual category.

“The new partnership with LG demonstrates our commitment and growth in the AV space. Our specialist methodology and their market leading technology are a good fit for both organisations,” Alloys chief executive Paul Harman said.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the LG team and provide them with the additional market presence that can help increase their growth further.”

Adding LG also marks Alloys’ entry into the digital signage space, adding the offerings to its AV stack.

LG distribution manager for information displays Noe Efira said, “We are delighted to welcome Alloys to the Australian LG Information Display distribution network. They have a proven track record for value-add distribution, team work, and demonstrate a winning spirit, all values which align perfectly with LG's core business principles.”

“We look forward to working closely alongside Alloys and help deliver the best possible customer experience for information displays in Australia.”

Alloys is offering partners expedited freight and demo facilities with fully serviced branches across Australia. The distributor also installed LG’s Video Wall solutions within its Melbourne and Sydney showrooms, which also include LG’s One:Quick video conferencing solution.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alloys distribution lg electronics

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

State of the MSP

State of the MSP
Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility
Minister's office was warned of concerns about Entrepreneurs Program

Minister's office was warned of concerns about Entrepreneurs Program
Atturra acquires MOQ Limited for $15.5 million

Atturra acquires MOQ Limited for $15.5 million

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?