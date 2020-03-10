Alloys brings ViewSonic's cloud software to the channel

Display vendor ViewSonic has selected Alloys as its distribution partner for its interactive flat panel solutions.

Alloys will specifically distribute ViewSonic’s myViewBoard, a cloud-based platform for interactive displays with integrations with Google for Education, Intel Unite and Microsoft Education ecosystems.

Alloys chief executive Paul Harman said ViewSonic’s ideal resellers will be AV and education specialists, but there’s also a market for corporate resellers. He also revealed that Alloys will launch a channel program that will give partners “a strong return” for partners that invest in ViewSonic.

“We love the way that ViewSonic is approaching the market,” Harman said. “They have a clear vision for how they want the channel and product ecosystem to work and our specialist distribution model which is made for our customers is the perfect fit for the requirement."

“We intend to help the channel grow their capabilities, move with Viewsonic into new markets and drive overall channel profitability.”

ViewSonic CTO Craig Scott told CRN that education providers are the most obvious target market, but there is also a market for enterprises undergoing digital transformation projects in their workspaces.

Scott also stressed ViewSonic’s recent expansion from display hardware into software that supports its existing catalogue. The vendor also manufacturers LCD monitors and projectors.

“ViewSonic is evolving from just a hardware play to a solutions play,” said Scott. “Two years ago we had zero investment in software developers. We have over 100 software developers now."

"So as a company, we’re evolving into a hybrid software-hardware company. Hardware-only companies will have increasing difficulty being competitive, so you have to add value to your ecosystems.”

One of the other benefits of appointing Alloys, according to Scott, is the distie’s ability to provide in-house demonstrations and training to partners from its office in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide, which are each equipped with dedicated showrooms, sales and logistic operations.