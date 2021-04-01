Amar Babu takes over Lenovo APAC leadership from Ken Wong

Amar Babu (Lenovo APAC)

Lenovo has appointed Amar Babu to succeed Ken Wong as the company’s Asia Pacific region leader.

Babu is moving from the position of services and operations leader in the intelligent devices group to take over from Wong who is headed into the role of solutions and services group president.

Based in Mumbai, Babu will oversee Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and India / South Asia. 

He was the Lenovo Asia Pacific vice president and chief operating officer for three years, and prior to that was managing director for India and South Asia starting from 2007. 

In his services and operations role, Babu was responsible for delivering PC, smart devices, mobile business and data centre group across North America, Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America.

As the India MD he helped grow Lenovo’s PC market share from 8% to 20% in less than a decade.

Prior to Lenovo, Amar worked at several leading Indian and global corporations, including Citibank, Idea Cellular, HCL Information Systems, and intel. 

He has been a key figure in the Indian IT industry and was a member of the Manufacturer’s Association for IT (MAIT), where he served on its executive committee for three years, and worked closely with the government to create policies and initiatives to accelerate India’s digital transformation.

He also serves on Lenovo’s diversity and inclusion board.

