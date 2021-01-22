Amaysim shareholders approve Optus acquisition

Amaysim has announced that its shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed acquisition of the company by Optus.

The vote was still met with some opposition, but those in favour had enough votes to approve the acquisition with 71.8 percent, against 28.2 percent that voted against the deal.

Shareholders also approved a return of capital of between 67 cents to 73 cents per share, as well as Amaysim’s delisting and removal from the Australian Securities’ Exchange’s (ASX) official list.

“We are very pleased that shareholders have voted in favour of the sale of Amaysim’s Mobile

business to our long-term strategic wholesale partner, Optus,” Amaysim chief executive Peter O’Connell said.

“Over the last ten years, Amaysim has successfully disrupted Australia’s mobile industry, providing customers with transparent plans and excellent customer service and this marks the next chapter for the business.

“Optus is inheriting an incredibly talented team, who have built Australia’s largest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) with an enviable Net Promoter Score and amazing culture. Now, supported by Optus, I am looking forward to seeing Amaysim continue to deliver value to our customers and to reach new heights.”

The deal is expected to close on 1 February 2021.

Upon the deal’s completion, Amaysim will proceed with the sale of the remaining assets to WAM Capital.