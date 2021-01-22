Amaysim shareholders approve Optus acquisition

By on
Amaysim shareholders approve Optus acquisition

Amaysim has announced that its shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed acquisition of the company by Optus.

The vote was still met with some opposition, but those in favour had enough votes to approve the acquisition with 71.8 percent, against 28.2 percent that voted against the deal.

Shareholders also approved a return of capital of between 67 cents to 73 cents per share, as well as Amaysim’s delisting and removal from the Australian Securities’ Exchange’s (ASX) official list.

“We are very pleased that shareholders have voted in favour of the sale of Amaysim’s Mobile
business to our long-term strategic wholesale partner, Optus,” Amaysim chief executive Peter O’Connell said.

“Over the last ten years, Amaysim has successfully disrupted Australia’s mobile industry, providing customers with transparent plans and excellent customer service and this marks the next chapter for the business.

“Optus is inheriting an incredibly talented team, who have built Australia’s largest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) with an enviable Net Promoter Score and amazing culture. Now, supported by Optus, I am looking forward to seeing Amaysim continue to deliver value to our customers and to reach new heights.”

The deal is expected to close on 1 February 2021.

Upon the deal’s completion, Amaysim will proceed with the sale of the remaining assets to WAM Capital.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amaysim optus peter oconnell telco

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location

Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
5 things to know about the Atos-DXC Technology deal

5 things to know about the Atos-DXC Technology deal
Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs

Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?