Amazon adds spherical Echo speakers to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets

By on
Amazon adds spherical Echo speakers to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced the latest additions to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets, including Echo and Echo dot speakers with a new spherical design.

Amazon also announced upgrades such as a more natural tone for its voice assistant Alexa and an improved ability to discern whether speech is directed at Alexa or at others in a household.

The world's largest online retailer has worked for years to popularize speakers, televisions and other devices that customers activate through speech. A goal has been to draw shoppers to more services from the company, whether Amazon Music played on its suite of Echo speakers or products ordered by voice from Amazon.com.

The company has adopted a strategy of marketing different devices for different functions, including voice-controlled ear buds and eyewear. Amazon announced a fitness band last month that tracks health and offers to analyze the tone and emotion in users' speech.

Rivals including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are competing to be the top platform for voice gadgets. Apple's assistant Siri has had the advantage of being installed on consumers' iPhones, but in the U.S. market for smart speakers, Amazon's devices with assistant Alexa have had a clear lead, according to research from firm eMarketer.

Amazon's stock is up more than 60 percent this year, while the benchmark S&P 500 is roughly flat. Sales have jumped for the Seattle-based company as more consumers turned to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. In July, Amazon announced the biggest quarterly profit in its 26-year history.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon eco eco dot hardware speakers voice control

Most Read Articles

DWS acquired by HCL Technologies

DWS acquired by HCL Technologies
HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal
Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan

Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan
In loving memory of Rob Kingma

In loving memory of Rob Kingma
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Poll

How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?
Microsoft Office 2021
Microsoft Office One
Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
Microsoft Office: The Last Word
Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?