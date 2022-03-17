Amazon launches RPG for AWS training

Amazon launched a 3D online role-paying game where players move through a virtual city helping people solve real-world technology issues and cloud use cases, with goal of building Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud skills and preparation for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam.

‘AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner’ is an all-new 3D role-playing games designed by AWS to help people become AWS cloud experts by solving real-world cloud business use cases in the game, as Amazon continues to invest hundreds of millions in providing free cloud computing training.

“AWS Cloud Quest and AWS Educate intentionally move away from passive content. We want to make abstract cloud computing concepts real through interactive and hands-on activities that immediately let learners turn theory into practice,” said Kevin Kelly, director of Cloud Career Training Programs at AWS in a blog post today. “We’re continuing to innovate how learners can build their cloud knowledge and practical skills, meeting them where they are and bringing knowledge within anyone’s reach by making these programs free.”

In order to win ‘AWS Cloud Quest’, players need to complete quests to help the virtual citizens build a better city, which in turn, will build a person’s real-life cloud computing skills.

Players learn and build cloud solution by exploring core AWS services and categories, such as storage, compute, database and security services. Gameplay includes quizzes, videos and hands-on exercise based on real-world business scenarios.

The public cloud giant said the new 3D game is part of Amazon’s commitment to invest hundreds of millions to provide free cloud computing training to 29 million people by 2025 in more than 200 countries and territories.

“As the world becomes increasingly digitized, the need for individuals with technical knowledge has never been greater,” said Kelly. “We want to help address the tech skills gap, putting free skills training in the hands of anyone with a desire to learn more about cloud computing.”

AWS says the game is ideal for early career or new-to-cloud learners. AWS Cloud Quest is now available globally for PCs through AWS Skill Builder.

Revamped AWS Educate

AWS also launched today an improved version of AWS Educate, with new interactive content and removal of the .edu email address requirement to make the program more accessible.

Amazon is targeting young people, including teenagers, by enabling free access to hundreds of hours of training, resources, and labs specifically designed for new cloud learners.

AWS Educate is designed for pre-professional learners who are not yet working in the cloud, such as students and job-training participants, according to Amazon. The program offers more than 50 courses and 10 hands-on labs in the AWS Management Console. New features include new courses such as Cloud Computing 101, Machine Learning Foundation, Builder Labs and AWS DeepRacer Primer.

Founded in 2015, AWS Educate has reached over a million learners globally. Learners can earn AWS Educate badges and prepare for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam.

“These two offerings help individuals grow their skills and employability,” said AWS’ Kelly.

This article originally appeared at crn.com