Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue US$1 billion cloud deal with Boeing

By on
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday.

The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least US$1 billion over several years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google and Microsoft declined to comment, while Amazon and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

