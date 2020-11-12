Amazon-owned Ring Video Doorbell recalled

A line of digital doorbell camera’s produced by Amazon-owned Ring has been recalled by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The Ring Video Doorbell, second generation, has been recalled owing to a defect where using the wrong screws to install the device can damage its lithium battery. The ACCC notes a fire risk would be present should the battery be damaged during installation.

Ring LLC is a home security and smart home company owned by Amazon. The vendor produced home security products such as the video doorbell, which feature motion-detecting cameras.

The product was sold on Amazon and Ebay as well as via Australian retailers Bing Lee, Bunnings, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and Officeworks.

The recall notice suggests that if users have correctly installed the device, they need not act. Consumers with uninstalled Ring Video Doorbells should visit Ring’s website to download a new user guide before installing or contact the vendor if they are experiencing any issues.