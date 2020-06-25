Amazon to launch US$2 billion venture capital fund to invest in clean energy - WSJ

By on
Amazon to launch US$2 billion venture capital fund to invest in clean energy - WSJ
Jeff Bezoz (Amazon)

Amazon.com Inc will launch a $2 billion internal venture capital fund that will focus on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The new fund will be called "The Climate Pledge Fund", the report said, adding that it will invest in companies across a number of industries such as transportation, energy generation, battery storage, manufacturing and food and agriculture.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Cutting emissions is a challenging goal for Amazon, which delivers 10 billion items a year and has a massive transportation and data center footprint.

The e-commerce giant, which has faced protests from environmental activists and pressure from its employees to take action on climate change, has also vowed to be net carbon neutral by 2040.

In February, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos committed about US$10 billion to fund scientists, activists, non-profits and other groups fighting to protect the environment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon aws finance

Most Read Articles

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants
What you need to know about AWS Snowcone

What you need to know about AWS Snowcone
ConnectWise US partners hit by ransomware

ConnectWise US partners hit by ransomware
Govt discloses cyber attack threat

Govt discloses cyber attack threat
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?