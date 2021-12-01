Amazon Web Services launches 'Data Lab' in Australia

By on
Amazon Web Services launches 'Data Lab' in Australia

Amazon Web Services has announced it has launched a ‘Data Lab’ in Australia and New Zealand to help its local customers “accelerate” their data and analytics journey.

AWS Data Lab is a program aimed at supporting customers through in-house data experts to collaborate data projects using AWS services. The program is hosted online and available in two engagements, Build Lab and Design Lab.

Build Lab is a two-to-five day intensive build exercise with a technical customer team, while Design Lab is a shorter engagement for customers looking to engage with AWS but still not ready to build.

Some of the use cases for Data Lab include data projects such as database migrations, data lakes and analytics, real-time data pipelines, graph analytics and more.

At a media briefing in Sydney, AWS principal solutions architect Rada Stanic said the program won’t take away from the work of its data and analytics-specialised channel partners, saying that Data Lab was derived from an internal process that had worked for AWS.

Data Lab is staffed by Australia-based data engineers with deep technical skills and experience in analytics, databases and machine learning platforms. The program is led by AWS Data Lab manager for Australia Vicky Falconer.

Falconer said the idea behind the Data Lab was to bring together a team that focuses entirely on helping customers “to build real solutions to address real needs by thinking big, starting small, and scaling fast”.

“Customers want to know how to effectively use data analytics, but they often struggle with how to get started,” Falconer said.

“We always start with a business problem, and then we work backwards from there. We take a big problem, and we scope it to something we can address in a few days. This is an effective way to validate whether a great idea will solve a problem.”

Falconer added that customers learn best by building and getting hands-on experience, with AWS guiding them into developing a solution and the skills they need to take the customer’s data and analytics to the next level.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amazon web services aws cloud rada stanic vicky falconer

Partner Content

Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering

Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering
Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp
Virtual IT Group buys up Melbourne&#8217;s ITtelligent

Virtual IT Group buys up Melbourne’s ITtelligent
Partners: Microsoft&#8217;s new pricing an &#8220;embraceable change&#8221;

Partners: Microsoft’s new pricing an “embraceable change”

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?