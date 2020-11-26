Amazon's cloud service sees widespread outage

By on
Amazon's cloud service sees widespread outage

Amazon Web Services has experienced a large-scale outage, the company reported on Wednesday, affecting users ranging from websites to software providers.

The disruption also affected the ability to post updates to its service health dashboard, the company said.

"Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that's impacted some other AWS services. We are working toward resolution," an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon Kinesis, a part of AWS' cloud offerings, collects, processes and analyzes real-time data and offers insights.

Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc, Adobe's Spark platform, video-hosting website Flickr and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage, according to their recent posts on Twitter.

"We are experiencing intermittent issues with our website and publishing system because of the AWS outage," the newspaper tweeted 

Amazon's cloud service business is thriving on higher demand from companies switching to virtual offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales from AWS, which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, rose about 29% in the third quarter.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon aws cloud

Partner Content

TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Black Friday Mega Special: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off
Black Friday Mega Special: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Technology-based career advice from Australia's Channel Chiefs

Technology-based career advice from Australia's Channel Chiefs
All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership

All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership
Finance for SME: How to use data when managing finance

Finance for SME: How to use data when managing finance
The CRN Fast50 2020 is here!

The CRN Fast50 2020 is here!
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?