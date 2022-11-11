AMD launches 4th Gen EPYC data centre CPUs

By on
AMD launches 4th Gen EPYC data centre CPUs

AMD has launched its fourth-generation EPYC processors for data centres, codenamed “Genoa”.

The chip, which scales up to 96 cores, is aimed to help customers reduce their physical footprint by allowing them to deploy fewer servers to provide the same compute needs.

Genoa is based on AMD’s 5 nanometre Zen 4 core architecture, which was released in September on the Ryzen 7000 desktop CPU range.

“This is a turning point for the data centre industry. These new AMD EPYC processors enable our partners and customers to create amazon, high performance and energy efficient solutions that support the industry’s insatiable need for compute and efficiency,” AMD chief executive Lisa Su said.

“Our momentum in data centre is undeniable. Not only is 4th Gen AMD EPYC setting the bar for server CPUs, we also offer an incomparable lineup of data centre technology across CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, adaptive SOCs and DPUs that position us well for long-term growth and share gains in the data centre.”

AMD said the chip aims to deliver optimisations across market segments and applications, while also helping customers free up data centre resources to create more workload processing and accelerate output.

Genoa also expanded on AMD Infinity Guard for its security, with twice the number of encryption keys from previous generations. It also now offers support for DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5 for AI and machine learning applications, as well as CXL 1.1+ for memory expansion.

Compared to the 3rd generation “Milan”, AMD said Genoa has 107 percent higher performance in cloud, 123 percent higher performance in high performance computing (HPC) and 94 percent higher performance in enterprise, according to benchmarking data from SPEC CPU.

The company also revealed the roadmap of upcoming EPYC chips, the cloud-native “Bergamo”, technical “Genoa-X” and the telco and edge specific “Siena”, while the 5th generation EPYC will be under the “Turin” family codename.

Bergamo and Genoa-X are slated to be released sometime in the first half of 2023, and Siena will launch in the second half of 2023.

Earlier this week, AMD rival Intel revealed its new data centre processor Sapphire Rapids is set to launch in January 2023, alongside the Ponte Vecchio GPU as part of the Max Series to boost data centre productivity.

Nico Arboleda travelled to San Francisco for the AMD EPYC launch as a guest of AMD.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amd epyc hardware lisa su

Partner Content

How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!
DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO

DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO
Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue

Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue
Dell taken to court by ACCC for allegedly misleading customers

Dell taken to court by ACCC for allegedly misleading customers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?