AMD sees double-digit growth in laptop CPUs amid Ryzen 4000 launch

AMD said laptop processor shipments grew in the double digits in the first quarter as the company launched its next-generation Ryzen 4000 CPUs that are expected in more than 135 notebooks this year.

During the company’s first-quarter earnings call Tuesday, AMD CEO Lisa Su said quarterly laptop CPU sales reached a new record due to earlier iterations of its Ryzen mobile processors and the ramp of OEM designs using the new Ryzen 4000 product line.

“Initial consumer notebooks featuring our new Ryzen 4000 processors launched to strong demand based on reviews that demonstrated their performance and battery life leadership for ultrathin and gaming notebooks,” Su said, adding that it helped AMD grow client market share for a 10th straight quarter.

The boost in laptop processor sales, which contributed to a 40 percent growth in AMD’s first-quarter revenue, happened as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a massive exodus of workers from offices to their homes, increasing the need for laptops that meet modern performance requirements.

Intel, AMD’s main rival in the space, saw a 22 percent increase in notebook volume in the first quarter, which contributed to the company’s 14 percent year-over-year growth for its PC business.

On AMD’s earnings call, Su touted the chipmaker’s increasing profile with laptop OEMs like Lenovo, which she said is among the “multiple large-scale deployments” that are using the company’s new 7-nanometer Ryzen 4000 processors.

“We are on track to accelerate our mobile growth this year as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and other OEMs are expected to launch more than 135 new Ryzen-powered consumer and commercial notebooks over the coming quarters,” Su said.

With the company revising its guidance for full-year revenue downwards, Su said the company is expecting the consumer PC market to suffer the most from the impacts of the pandemic.

“The biggest question mark is the shape of the PC market this year,” she said, though she added that the company believes it can continue to gain market share in the client space for the rest of the year.

