AMD to unveil new Ryzen 7000 CPUs this month

Channel partners won’t have long to wait for details on AMD’s much-anticipated 5nm Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs, which will be based on the new Zen 4 architecture.

In a livestream event scheduled for 29 August, on the AMD YouTube channel, AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su and CTO and Executive Vice President Mark Papermaster as well as other AMD executives will provide details on the next-generation Zen 4 architecture, which will power the company’s forthcoming Ryzen processors, AMD said Tuesday in a statement.

In addition, AMD will disclose details of its new AM5 socket platform, which will also be used with the the latest Ryzen 7000 series processors. The AM5 platform will support DDR5—the next-generation standard for PC RAM—as well as PCIe5, a serial expansion bus standard for connecting a computer to one or more peripheral devices.

The new chips, the successors to AMD’s Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 desktop series, are poised to be “the new flagships,” said one custom PC builder that specialises in high-performance gaming computers and workstations, who spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed on the products under NDA.

“These innovations [from AMD] are all about speed,” the solution provider said. “I think people will say, ‘It’s time to buy a new computer.’”

Anticipation for AMD’s latest offerings has been building for months. Su teased the Ryzen 7000 launch at CES 2022 in January and later unveiled the new releases at Computex Taipei 2022 in May. During her keynote address at Computex, she said the improvements to the Zen architecture will allow more performance, more features and more capabilities for the company’s desktop PC products.

She pledged the new Zen 4 Core would deliver 15 percent better performance over the previous-generation architecture and would make significant advancements in power management.

While AMD and rival Intel have both broken the 5GHz speed barrier in laptops, the Ryzen 7000 series will be the first desktop chips to deliver that top-tier performance. The AM5 platform will also support 6E Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes for storage and graphics, up to 14 SuperSpeed USB with 20 Gbps and Type-C connectors, up to 4 HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2 ports.

