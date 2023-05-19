Ampere Computing launches high-core count chips

Ampere Computing launches high-core count chips

Ampere Computing has released a new family of data centre chips with technology custom-designed for cloud computing companies.

Founded by former Intel president Renee James, Ampere has focused on courting cloud companies that buy thousands of chips at a time and in turn rent them out.

The company has deals in place with Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle's cloud unit, among others.

Unlike Intel, Ampere uses a computing architecture from SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm \, which is also an investor in Ampere.

But the new AmpereOne offerings announced Thursday are the first that use Ampere's own custom-designed computing cores, which are the most important part of the chips.

The new Ampere chips will have as many as 192 cores where Intel chips tend to have only a few dozen.

High core counts are because cloud companies make money by slicing up chips and selling just a piece of their computing power to customers, and having a large number of cores makes doing so easier.

After Ampere disclosed its approach, Advanced Micro Devices announced a 128-core chip based on the x86 architecturel.

Intel also has a high-core-count chip in the works.

"It's flattering that the x86 vendors have been able to get closer to us, but we're well on our way to higher core counts now," said Jeff Wittich, Ampere's chief product officer.

Ampere last year filed a confidential registration with US securities regulators for an initial public offering. Oracle, where Ampere's chief executive James sits on the board, is a major investor.

James declined to say when Ampere might go public.

"We did not pull our registration. We are ever hopeful that the market will open and that it will open for growth companies," James said.

 

Tags:
ampere azure centre cloud data google cloud hardware oracle

