Amplify PotY Datacom on its HP partnership

Datacom’s associate director Peter Stein sat down with CRN Australia at HP’s Amplify Partner Conference in Chicago to discuss the company’s HP businesses.

Stein said he was “ecstatic” for Datacom to win Amplify Partner of the Year in November last year, highlighting that trans-Tasman IT services provider worked hard on their HP business during COVID-19.

“Driving a connection between the stock available and the customers need was a requirement and our customer relationships allowed us to have those open conversations."

"We also had great support from our HP channel team and their commitment to partnering.”

Stein told CRN Australia that Datacom is currently part of Amplify Impact, whereby it is a “three-star partner currently moving towards four, with the intent of getting to five.”

He said that there are certain criteria to get accredited for Amplify Impact.

“This involves intensive training for our team as well as meeting HP’s requirements around sustainability."

"At Datacom, we have a goal of being net carbon neutral by 2030,” Stein commented.

“HP has always been a very strong partner for Datacom, but one of the things we’re particularly well aligned on is sustainability,” whereby he highlighted that the company is focusing on “circularity,” in how it delivers solutions to customers.

Datacom said one of their strongest businesses with HP is their education business.

“We believe our approach to supporting the education sector is different to others in the market.”

Stein shared that Datacom operates with a “market lifecycle management and circularity perspective, so that sustainability is more than just a conversation.”

He also explained that HP provides a recurring revenue stream source to Datacom.

“The recurring revenue stream conversation has been playing out in the software space for a long time and now it's driving a lot of thinking around how we look at support services.”

“Some of the support services that HP now have are starting to take in data and insights which changes the game."

"Rather than just being a repair service, it enables us to be more on the front foot and ultimately deliver a better outcome to the client.”

During the Amplify Partner Conference, HP announced changes to its partner program, shared new printing products and sustainable toner, launched updates to its security platform Wolf Connect, unveiled its new Workforce Central platform, and discussed industry trends.