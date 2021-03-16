Analytics automation vendor Alteryx appoints Margo Robertson to lead GSI partner program in Asia-Pacific

By on
Analytic process automation vendor Alteryx has appointed Margo Robertson to lead its global system integrator (GSI) partner ecosystem in Asia-Pacific.

Robertson was promoted from within the company’s ANZ channel sales team, working as channel sales manager since 2019.

Robertson assumes the role of director of Alteryx APAC GSI alliances, where she is tasked to scale the vendor’s GSI partner ecosystem in the region, which includes PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and HCL Technologies.

“We are delighted to appoint Margo to lead Alteryx’s APAC GSI Alliance program,” Alteryx APJ senior vice president Julian Quinn said.

“Margo is a strategic growth and business development leader who brings world-class experience in empowering enterprise customers and driving transformation strategies. We strongly believe that Margo’s exceptional sales management and complex solution expertise will allow us to capture new revenue opportunities and support our continued growth and leadership in the region.”

Prior to Alteryx, Robertson worked at Microsoft as cloud business development professional for data, analytics & IoT from 2016 to 2019, where she developed business development strategies in areas of big data, machine learning and analytics.

She also worked at Tableau Software as ANZ partner manager from 2013 to 2016, and at IBM from 1996 to 2013, holding a number of sales and channel roles.

Speaking on her appointment, Robertson said, “Alteryx plays an important role in helping customers break down data barriers and get to business-changing insights faster than ever before, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

“In this new role, I will work closely with our global system integrator partners to drive transformational outcomes for customers, while strengthening our regional sales, support and market presence.”

