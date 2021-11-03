Analytics automation vendor Alteryx taps Adobe channel exec Heidi Badgery to lead ANZ

Analytics automation software vendor Alteryx has announced it has hired Heidi Badgery as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Badgery replaces long-time country director Jody-John Phillips, who departed after more than six years in the role.

In her new role, Badgery will oversee Alteryx’s company strategy, business activities and operations in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heidi Badgery to the Alteryx team,” Alteryx APJ senior vice president Julian Quinn said.

“Heidi’s extensive experience in enterprise software business development and passion for customer-centric technology will help to accelerate Alteryx’s growth strategy and empower more organisations to use their data to make decisions at pace and scale, to achieve business outcomes.”

Badgery joins from Adobe, where she was APAC head of professional services from 2018 until October this year. Prior to that, she worked at Gartner’s business services subsidiary CEB and Hong Kong-based The Global Model Office.

Badgery also worked at Symantec from at least 2003 to 2015, holding several leadership roles between the United States and Hong Kong, last serving as senior director of global license compliance from 2014 to 2015.

Speaking on her new role, Badgery said, “We’re seeing an explosion of data, which is both a pertinent issue and an exciting opportunity for businesses.”

“Many companies are looking to unlock the value of their data to drive growth and transformation initiatives. The Alteryx platform is well-placed to help businesses automate analytics and data-driven business processes to deliver faster, actionable insights across the organisation.

“I look forward to working with customers and partners to help realise its potential and deliver transformative business results.”

Alteryx specialises in analytic process automation, with its platform combining analytics, data science and business process automation to customers of various sizes.