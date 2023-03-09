Anchor wins MSP agreement with Cloudflare

Sydney-based managed cloud and engineering services provider Anchor has signed an agreement with US-based security vendor and content delivery network Cloudflare to become an official MSP for the company, in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

The partnership will see Anchor provide managed services that include application services, networking, and zero trust services for Cloudflare.

Anchor will provide organisations across ANZ with engineering-as-a-service dedicated to cloud and security management, with a strong focus on app security, digital team management, access management, and compliance.

In late 2021, Anchor launched its Agile Cloud Engineering (ACE) offering, aiming to combine DevOps and traditional managed services into a single subscription.

Anchor said the Cloudflare partnership will mean it “can now implement and manage all aspects of network security and performance” of its ACE offering using Cloudflare's technology.

“Our customers need more than just great security technology delivered through reseller agreements. So, we decided to merge the best security technology from Cloudflare with our deep industry and engineering services expertise -- this is really where clients see a lot of added value today," Anchor managing director Joshua Mann said.

“We believe that this strategic MSP partnership with Cloudflare will fill a gap in the market and help answer a growing demand from A/NZ organisations, including ISVs and SaaS vendors and especially in highly regulated and cloud-dependent industries such as financial services, healthcare, logistics, education providers and retail.”

Cloudflare and Anchor have been working together for 12 months, whereby Anchor was recognised at Cloudflare’s APJC Partner Forum in February, with the 2022 New Partner of the Year Award and the 2022 Most Valuable Player of the Year Award for ANZ.

“The Anchor team has leaned in and invested in building their teams’ sales and technical competency on Cloudflare solutions with great enthusiasm, in addition to building their MSP competency," Cloudflare head of partnerships and alliances, APJC, Wendy Komadina said.

Cloudflare was recently picked up by Dicker Data last month, which isdistributing the US vendor's full range of solutions to its network of over 8,000 Australian technology partners.