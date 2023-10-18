Andrew Goodlace to lead Crowdstrike ANZ channel effort

Security vendor Crowdstrike has appointed Andrew Goodlace as its channel director for Australia and New Zealand.

Goodlace joins from competing security vendor Sophos, where he held the role of regional director.

Prior to that, Goodlace worked for Commvault and VMware in senior sales roles.

He replaces Jon Fox, who has been promoted to channel vice president for Asia-Pacific Japan.

Fox said Goodlace will lead Crowdstrikes channel and alliances in Australia and New Zealand, saying the new hire and his promotion demonstrate the security vendor's continued investment in its channel business in the region.

"With the recent launch of CrowdStrike’s Accelerate program, the unveiling of the new CrowdStrike Marketplace and many more announcements around programs and products at our recent Fal.con event, continues to strengthen and prioritise our investment in our channel ecosystem to support their CrowdStrike business," Fox said.