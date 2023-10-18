Andrew Goodlace to lead Crowdstrike ANZ channel effort

By on
Andrew Goodlace to lead Crowdstrike ANZ channel effort
Andrew Goodlace, Crowdstrike.

Security vendor Crowdstrike has appointed Andrew Goodlace as its channel director for Australia and New Zealand.

Goodlace joins from competing security vendor Sophos, where he held the role of regional director.

Prior to that, Goodlace worked for Commvault and VMware in senior sales roles.

He replaces Jon Fox, who has been promoted to channel vice president for Asia-Pacific Japan.

Fox said Goodlace will lead Crowdstrikes channel and alliances in Australia and New Zealand, saying the new hire and his promotion demonstrate the security vendor's continued investment in its channel business in the region.

"With the recent launch of CrowdStrike’s Accelerate program, the unveiling of the new CrowdStrike Marketplace and many more announcements around programs and products at our recent Fal.con event, continues to strengthen and prioritise our investment in our channel ecosystem to support their CrowdStrike business," Fox said.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
andrew goodlace crowdstrike crowdstrike security sophos

Partner Content

Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Melbourne's LiveTiles cuts staff, chief exec resigns

Melbourne's LiveTiles cuts staff, chief exec resigns
Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?