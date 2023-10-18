Andrew Goodlace to lead Crowdstrike ANZ channel effort

Security vendor Crowdstrike has appointed Andrew Goodlace as its channel director for Australia and New Zealand.

Goodlace joins from competing security vendor Sophos, where he held the role of regional director.

Prior to that, Goodlace worked for Commvault and VMware in senior sales roles.

Goodlace fills the vacant channel lead position for ANZ.

Jon Fox, who was the senior channel director for APJ has has been promoted to channel vice president for Asia-Pacific Japan.

Fox said Goodlace will lead Crowdstrikes channel and alliances in Australia and New Zealand, saying the new hire and his promotion demonstrate the security vendor's continued investment in its channel business in the region.

"With the recent launch of CrowdStrike’s Accelerate program, the unveiling of the new CrowdStrike Marketplace and many more announcements around programs and products at our recent Fal.con event, continues to strengthen and prioritise our investment in our channel ecosystem to support their CrowdStrike business," Fox said.

Update October 18: A Crowdstrike spokesperson clarified that Goodlace is in fact not replacing Jon Fox in the role, but filling a vacant position. The story has been amended to reflect this.