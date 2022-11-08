Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!

We are excited to announce which Australian IT providers earned a place in the 2022 CRN Fast50, before we reveal their rankings and growth stories later this month.

You can see the list of 2022 CRN Fast50 companies here (free registration required). Each company earned their place on the list for their revenue growth in the 2021-22 financial year.

The growth rate required to be a member of this year’s group was eyebrow-raising – one company didn’t make the list despite growing revenue by nearly 30 percent to more than $58 million in FY22.

But that’s only part of the story.

This year’s Fast50 attracted more entrants than we have seen in recent years, making for strong competition.

The group includes younger IT businesses, but not all fit that mould. Several well-established organisations, including a 15+ year-old company making its sixth appearance in the Fast50, earned a place in this year’s group.

We will reveal more about this fast-growing club at the Fast50 Awards dinner in Sydney later this month, where we will reveal Fast50 companies’ revenues in FY21 and FY22 and our analysis of what the group sold, its target sectors, partnerships and other attributes.

On November 30, we will also announce the Fast50 Leader Award, Young Leader Award, Fast50 Icon Award, Female Business Champion Award and Resilience Award winners.

Thank you to every organisation that entered this year’s competition, we appreciate the time and effort that goes into the application process.

The CRN Fast50 Awards dinner will take place at Sydney’s Fullerton Hotel on November 30, where the Fast50 will learn which grew the fastest and how they did it.

