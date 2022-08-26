Announcing the 2022 CRN Impact Award winners!

The 2022 CRN Impact Award winners at last night's gala award dinner on the Gold Coast.

More than 200 decision makers from Australian IT providers celebrated stand-out IT projects, platforms and innovations last night at the 2022 CRN Impact Awards.

The winners achieved everything from getting innovative products through the R&D phase and scaling them in market, to solving complex challenges and joining with fellow IT providers to create formidable alliances.

Winners were also part of rollouts worth hundreds of millions of dollars that will benefit tens of thousands of people, helped organisations avoid outages that would otherwise have affected hundreds of thousands of people, amongst other accomplishments.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 CRN Impact Awards, which are:

Business Transformation Award - Orro Group, for its internet upgrade for Catholic Education Western Australia

- Orro Group, for its internet upgrade for Catholic Education Western Australia Workforce Empowerment Award – Arinco, for its consolidation of Greater Western Water's IT environments

– Arinco, for its consolidation of Greater Western Water's IT environments Modernising Infrastructure Award – DiUS, for its IoT solution for managing Seeley International’s air-conditioning systems

– DiUS, for its IoT solution for managing Seeley International’s air-conditioning systems Trusted Systems Award – Interactive, for its digital modernisation of APT Travel Group

– Interactive, for its digital modernisation of APT Travel Group Network Evolution Award – Oreta, for implementing Azure Cloud and SD-WAN for Apex Steel

– Oreta, for implementing Azure Cloud and SD-WAN for Apex Steel Customer Experience Award – Arinco, for its migration of a major retailer’s IT environment to Microsoft Azure

– Arinco, for its migration of a major retailer’s IT environment to Microsoft Azure Distribution Performance Award - rhipe, for its rhipe for Change program

- rhipe, for its rhipe for Change program Channel Collaboration Award - LIFT Alliance, for its partnership with the Department of Education WA

- LIFT Alliance, for its partnership with the Department of Education WA Emerging Innovator Award – Araza, for its Cloud Optimisation “financial cloud control as a service" product

– Araza, for its Cloud Optimisation “financial cloud control as a service" product Platform Innovator Award – Atturra, for its ePlanning Integration Solution for local government councils

We also congratulate the 2022 CRN Impact Awards finalists: 365 Mechanix, Seers Digital, Lettscom IT Solutions, Logicalis Australia, Arinco, VISITS, Ever Nimble, Somerville, Kinetic IT, Cevo Australia, Converged Communication Network Applications, Wavelink, MarchNet, Orion Satellite Systems, AbilityMap, meldCX, BPC Technology and Exco Partners.

Thank you to all entrants for giving CRN and our audience the opportunity to learn more about your achievements.

And thank you to Datto for sponsoring the 2022 CRN Impact Awards and making it possible to recognise the successes of all the companies named above and bring them together at this event to reconnect after years of extraordinary change.