Announcing the 2023 CRN Fast50 companies!

We are excited to announce which Australian IT providers earned a place in the 2023 CRN Fast50, before we reveal their rankings and growth stories at the combined Fast50 awards dinner and Fast Meets event (more on this below) at the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney on November 22.

You can see the list of unranked 2023 CRN Fast50 companies here (free registration required).

A huge thank you to the sponsors of this year’s awards. We are proud to welcome back Macquarie Bank as the naming rights sponsor, and Platinum sponsors Arrow, Dicker Data, HPE, Kaseya, Pax8, ScienceLogic and World of Workflows.

Each Fast50 company has earned their place in the group for their revenue growth in the 2022-23 financial year. To be in this year’s Fast50, entrants had to grow their revenue by at least 36 percent.

Many businesses on the list have not appeared on the list for several years.

The new Fast50 includes cybersecurity providers, analytics specialists, process design firms, digital consultants, a provider of IT infrastructure lifecycle services, a Monday.com partner, Salesforce and ServiceNow partners, a serial acquirer of MSPs and governance, a governance risk and compliance specialist, integrators, MSPs, customer experience specialists, networking providers and software developers, among others.

The focus on revenue growth favours young firms, but well-established firms are also part of the group.

Mid-market and enterprises make up a large proportion of this Fast50’s client base.

These companies will meet in Sydney on November 22 for our first Fast Meets – an event all about growth and featuring the Fast50 themselves. Attendees will learn about each other’s growth stories and get to ask questions.

This will take place immediately before the gala Fast50 awards dinner on the same day, where the Fast50 will discover where they ranked and celebrate in the CRN awards spotlight.

At the event we will also announce the Fast50 Leader Award, Young Leader Award, Fast50 Icon Award, Female Business Champion Award and Resilience Award winners.

Thank you to every business that entered this year’s awards, we appreciate the time and effort that goes into the application process. Even if you didn‘t make the cut, your entry will contribute to broader analysis we will do of all entrants’ growth. We may even call out an entrant that didn’t make the Fast50 but we think still deserves mention.

