Announcing the 2023 CRN Impact Award winners!

More than 200 Australian IT partners, their customers, technology vendors and distributors celebrated stand-out IT projects, platforms and innovations last night at the 2023 CRN Impact Awards.

The winners achieved everything from helping three separate councils separate while saving the client half a million dollars a year, moving a major United States financial client's on-premise trade surveillance technology to cloud native architecture, supporting an indigenous-owned organisation with an aerial drone program using 5G network to connect elders with the operations of their local rangers.

Winners also created a solution using advanced regression models to optimise lead generation and predict program outcomes, and streamlined business case briefing and approval processes for one of the world's largest retailers, amongst other accomplishments.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 CRN Impact Awards, which are:

  • Business Transformation: S5 Technology Group 
  • Workforce Empowerment: MobileCorp
  • Modernising Infrastructure: Cevo 
  • Trusted Systems: Ericom
  • Network Evolution: IP.Glass 
  • Customer Experience: Kiandra
  • Emerging Innovator: NextGen oSpace
  • Platform Innovator: Work Perfect
  • Distribution Innovation: Ingram Micro
  • Distribution for Social Good: Crayon
  • Large Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data
  • Medium Distributor of the Year: Westcon-Comstor
  • Small Distributor of the Year: Pax8
  • Distributor of the Year – Channel’s Choice – Highly Commended: Ingram Micro
  • Distributor of the Year – Channel’s Choice: Dicker Data

Thank you to all entrants for giving CRN and our audience the opportunity to learn more about your achievements.

A special thank you to NextDC for sponsoring the 2023 CRN Impact Awards and making it possible to recognise the successes of the companies named above.

