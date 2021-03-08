Anomali appoints former Radware exec to lead APJ

Threat intelligence vendor Anomali has appointed Stree Naidu as senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), including Australia.

Most recently, Naidu was the APJ vice president for Radware. He has served as an executive at Cato Networks, Imperva, Tumbleweed, Hyperion, Brio, ATG, and Sun Microsystems, where he led channels and sales for several years.

Naidu said that he is “excited to be with a company known for delivering proven capabilities that are reducing customers’ risk of falling victim to attackers that are focused on this part of the world.

“The Asia Pacific and Japan region is inundated with cyberattacks. Businesses there are keenly aware of how damaging threats like Olympic Destroyer can be and know that APTs, backed by hostile nations such as North Korea, are always looking for ways to penetrate networks.”

Anomali offers three threat intelligence solutions – a platform that aggregates threat intelligence from various sources, a that automates the comparison of logs against threat intelligence, and a solution that uses NLP to scan and identify threat data in web-based content.

“We’re excited to welcome Stree into the fold. His leadership will push us to grow at a record pace while helping customers to achieve their security and business goals,” said Anomali chief revenue officer Mark Boullie

“Demand for solutions that generate high-fidelity and actionable threat intelligence is rising across the Pacific territories. To meet this demand, build scale and market reach in the business, we decided to bring in a leader with a proven track record who could ensure the success of Anomali and its customers.”

Anomali also hosts a digital marketplace that provides access to specialised threat intelligence and security integrations on behalf of approved partners.

As part of the new role, Naidu will be based in Singapore.