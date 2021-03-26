Anomali becomes latest vendor to join Netpoleon portfolio

Anomali becomes latest vendor to join Netpoleon portfolio
Netpoleon has been tapped to distribute US-based Anomali’s portfolio of threat detection products across Australia and New Zealand, the second vendor to join this month.

The portfolio includes threat intelligence platform ThreatStream, enterprise detection solution Match, and Lens, a natural language processing feature that scans web content.

It uses machine learning to improve visibility, detection, investigation and response to threats across an organisations infrastructure.

“The ANZ sector is experiencing remarkable economic growth and unprecedented levels of cyberattacks,” said Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim. 

“With Anomali, we’ll be able to introduce our joint customers to solutions that will help them to avoid costly and disruptive security incidents.”

Netpoleon is headquartered in Singapore and has offices and team members in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, with plans to expand to Aotearoa New Zealand this year.

“Anomali is experiencing overwhelming demand across the entire region for our technologies, which are helping customers to identify and neutralise adversaries before they cause enormous damage to their environments and reputations,” said Anomali senior vice president and APJ general manager Stree Naidu.

“Netpoleon has deep and wide access along with the technical know-how needed to help us build a robust and efficient channel that will meet customers’ expectations.”

Anomali joins LogRythm, signed earlier this month, plus NetMotion, Thales and SentinelOne, on Netpoleon’s ANZ books as the company continues to expand its presence in the local market since its entry in late 2019.

Naidu recently joined Anomali as head of the APJ region. “Demand for solutions that generate high-fidelity and actionable threat intelligence is rising across the Pacific territories. To meet this demand, build scale and market reach in the business, we decided to bring in a leader with a proven track record who could ensure the success of Anomali and its customers,” Anomali chief revenue officer Mark Boullie said at the time of the announcement.

