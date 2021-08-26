Anomali names new ANZ leader

Security vendor Anomali has appointed Kash Sharma as its new country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Sharma will be tasked with leading the company’s expansion and business growth in the region by building its channel network and aiding with partner development. He will report to Asia Pacific and Japan senior vice president and general manager Stree Naidu, who was appointed to lead the region in March.

Sharma was previously the ANZ channel director at Radware and has held channel and sales executive roles at Huawei, Performanta, Check Point and A10.

“We are experiencing increased demand for actionable, intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) solutions across A/NZ,” Naidu said.

"With his vast expertise in both channels and sales, we believe Kash will extend the breath of our reach to help serve the growing market and demands of our customers and partners."

Speaking on his appointment, Sharma said, “More so than ever, we see businesses hit with cyber attacks. I’m excited to be with a company that has proven intelligence-driven solutions that cater to cybersecurity resilience, detection, and response.

“I look forward to helping customers and partners combat the impeding cybersecurity threats and challenges faced in ANZ’s landscape today.”