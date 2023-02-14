Another round of layoffs at Twilio

By on
Another round of layoffs at Twilio

Cloud communications company Twilio said on Monday it was eliminating about 17 per cent roles and closing some offices as part of a restructuring effort to focus on profitability.

Technology firms have laid off thousands of workers recently as they brace for a period of lower demand, high interest rates and macro economic instability.

The move, which is the second instance of job cuts in five months, sent the company's share up 2 per cent.

Twilio had just under 9,000 employees as of September-end.

It is not clear whether the figure includes the impact of retrenchment announced in September.

Twilio will also reorganise the company into two units, Twilio Communications and Twilio Data and Applications.

"This is because the two parts of our business – communications and software – are at different lifecycle stages and have different operating needs," chief executive and co-founder Jeff Lawson said.

Both the units will include sales, research and development, and operational resources.

Twilio's revenue had boomed at the peak of the pandemic but the growth rate has since inched lower.

The stock, which fell over 81 per cent last year, has, however, gained a quarter of its value this year as technology stocks staged a revival after cost-cuts across the board.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloud collaboration telecommunications twilio

Partner Content

Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president
A deep dive into Dell&#8217;s 2023 partner program refresh

A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh
Dell announces big executive reshuffle after layoffs

Dell announces big executive reshuffle after layoffs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?