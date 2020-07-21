Anthony Woodward's Accelera acquires Sydney-based AWS partner Ayenem

Digital transformation and automation services specialist Accelera has acquired Sydney-based DevOps provider Ayenem for an undisclosed sum.

Also based in Sydney, Accelera is the newest venture of former Bulletproof Networks CEO Anthony Woodward, working with government and mid-market clients through strategy-led digital transformation.

The acquisition of Ayenem bolsters Accelera’s consulting, delivery and operational services capability, specifically with its expertise in DevOps automation, security-focused DevSecOps and cloud platforms, including containers.

Accelera will also build on Ayenem’s partnership with Amazon Web Services, as well as its other vendor partners Aqua Security and HashiCorp, to strengthen its consulting capabilities.

In the announcement, Woodward said “There comes a point where you need strong technology delivery capability and we have been on the lookout for partners to bring this into the tent.”

“We’ve been doing technology and security delivery work with Ayenem for a while, so it made sense to move the game up to have a focused go-to-market in the space.”

As part of the deal, Ayenem co-founder Matt Flannery will be Accelera’s new chief technology officer.

Flannery said, “We’ve been working with customers through their digital transformation journey, and have been providing value through the lens of cloud migration and security.

“Joining forces with Accelera made a lot of sense, as our already exceptional technical delivery capabilities provide significantly more value, because we now provide business strategy and direction that aligns with technical outcomes.”