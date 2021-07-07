Anthony Woodward's consultancy Accelera to wind down

IT consultancy Accelera, founded by former Bulletproof chief Anthony Woodward, has decided to wind down after more than two years in business.

In an announcement, the company said it was a tough decision to wind down operations as the leadership team have all been offered other opportunities elsewhere.

Last month, Woodward has taken a new role as chief executive of Logicalis Australia, replacing Michael Chanter.

“We are proud of what we have achieved in the last 2.5 years. We’ve enabled our mid-market, government and enterprise customers to strategically transform, placing them in a strong position to confidently innovate and disrupt their respective industries,” the announcement read.

“The feedback from the market has been very positive, and in recent months, separate opportunities have been offered to each of us in the leadership team – which will enable us to scale what we have learned, apply market leading capabilities to other endeavours, and help more customers.”

Founded in 2019 by Woodward after selling Bulletproof to AC3 the previous year, Accelera focused on strategic disruption consulting services with customers like the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission, Info Salons, CMC Markets and an undisclosed ASX-listed financial services company. Some of its vendor partners included Hashicorp, Aqua Security, AWS and RedHat.

Accelera in 2020 acquired Sydney-based cloud security and automation services company Ayenem, with CEO Matt Flannery becoming Accelera’s CTO.

“This was a tough decision, with hours of discussions behind the scenes. While we ultimately agreed to wind down Accelera and pursue the opportunities that we were each presented with, we remain genuinely passionate about enabling and empowering organisations to strategically disrupt. What you will see in the coming months is us amplifying this passion in different ways through our new roles,” the announcement read.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our community for their support through the journey.”

