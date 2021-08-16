ANZ channel ‘cautiously optimistic’ for future: CompTIA

By on
ANZ channel &#8216;cautiously optimistic&#8217; for future: CompTIA

IT industry-focused not-for-profit CompTIA has released insights from its “International State of the Channel 2021” report, showing that Australia and New Zealand IT channel companies are ‘cautiously optimistic’ in the face of the turbulence that began in 2020.

The research revealed that 94 percent of ANZ channel executives believe the channel maintains its relevance in the IT universe, but are split when asked about the channel’s health with 51 percent saying it is holding steady in its current form and 43 percent saying it’s rapidly changing.

“This latter attitude is most likely based on the expanding fabric of the channel, with new business models unleashed by cloud computing, the ubiquity of consulting-only services and the emergence of non-traditional players as purveyors of technology products and services,” said CompTIA industry analysis senior director Carolyn April.

The insights come from CompTIA’s “International State of the Channel 2021” report, which was based on a Q2 2021 survey of 880 IT channel professionals in ANZ as well as the UK, the US, Canada and Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg).

The execs said that companies in the channel are moving toward ‘consultative selling’ to meet the shift in customer demographics and buying behaviours, while also investing in marketing and customer experience to stay competitive.

CompTIA added that the channel’s cautious optimism matches the US$5 trillion that is forecast to be spent on IT globally.

However, among all countries surveyed four in 10 executives expressed concern about the continuing impact of COVID-19 on customers’ ability or willingness to invest in new technology solutions - especially those most negatively impacted by the pandemic.

ANZ respondents said that they are expecting continued positive revenue potential over the next two years, particularly from services related to emerging technologies, cybersecurity, cloud and data.

39 percent of ANZ companies paused or cancelled their emerging tech efforts in the face of the pandemic. However. 31 percent continued at the planned pace and 27 percent ramped up their work in areas such as 5G, AI, robotics and IoT.

The majority of ANZ channel companies said they are ahead of the game (12%) or on target with their plans (53%) for cybersecurity. But 35 percent said they are just formulating a cybersecurity strategy and portfolio, are behind schedule, or are not involved at all.

74 percent of ANZ respondents said they’ve been either satisfied or very satisfied with their vendors in the last two years but most are seeking more support for sales, marketing and operational training and services. As a result, vendors will have to update their partner programs to meet new expectations.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
comptia strategy

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Ransomware group demanding US$50M from Accenture: report

Ransomware group demanding US$50M from Accenture: report
Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn
ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program
Accenture fends off ransomware attack

Accenture fends off ransomware attack

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?