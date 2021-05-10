ANZ channel chief Luke Skinner leaves WatchGuard

Luke Skinner has resigned from the role of ANZ channel and distribution manager for WatchGuard Technologies after nearly two years with the company.

He announced on LinkedIn on Sunday evening that the previous Friday was his final day.

“With Friday being my last day with WatchGuard Technologies I'd like to thank all the disties, partners and customers I've had the pleasure of working with over the past 2yrs. To everyone at #WatchGuard - a huge thank you - I wish you all the best!” his post read.

“Luke Skinner was very successful in helping enable and grow the WatchGuard channel by supporting our distribution channel,” WatchGuard Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands regional director Anthony Daniel told CRN.

“He built great relationships within the team here at WatchGuard and by working closely with our four distributors, he continued to assist in communicating out our WatchGuard vision and ensured our distributors and partners were aligned. We do wish him the all best of luck in all his future endeavours.

“We are now in the process of interviewing for Luke’s replacement and continuing to engage closely with our distributors and channel.”

Skinner’s career in the IT channel has spanned at least 18 years including stints at distributors WhiteGold Solutions (later acquired by Exclusive Networks) and Ingram Micro Australia and UK, services provider Next Technologies, before he took up the ANZ channel leadership mantle for WatchGuard.

CRN has reached out to Skinner for comment.