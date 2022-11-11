ANZ firm Quadrent markets IT hardware 'green lease'

Equipment finance and leasing firm Quadrent is pitching its lease-then-recycle-or-repurpose product as a way for IT buyers to reduce waste.

The “green lease” offering enables enterprise and government organisations to lease technology purchases such as laptops, mobile phones, screens and other office items. At the end of the lease term, Quadrent promises to responsibly recycle and repurpose the technology.

Quadrent promises to donate a portion of “high-spec and high-quality” technology devices to the “young Australians in our communities that need them most.”

“In the last few years, we have reshaped our core leasing services, which re-purpose and extend the life of assets and reduce the level of waste generated by up to 10 times," stated Quadrent CEO Martyn Masterson.

“Green finance” has become popular with businesses, according to Quadrent, which is aligning the practise with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practises.

In September, IT asset lifecycle management company Greenbox Group announced carbon neutral certification under the Australian Federal Government Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.

In June, Dicker Data touted Dell’s “most sustainable desktop computer”, the Latitude 5000. Using up to 60 percent recycled materials, the laptops incorporate “bio-based and recycled materials”. All the packaging is made from 100 per cent recycled or renewable materials.

In January, Dicker Data also announced a distribution agreement with Philips for its range of business monitors, which have a “strong focus” on sustainability, with strong energy efficiency ratings, 100 percent recyclable packaging and total cost of ownership (TCO) calculators available for partners.

In April, Cisco Systems announced its first Environmental Sustainability Specialisation, which rewards partners for product takeback. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins pledged to take back and refurbish or recycle all Cisco hardware in the market.

Reuse-Recycle IT has also encouraged Australian government bodies to consider adopting a policy of not sending waste to landfill.

In September this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) warned that it would clamp down on false or misleading claims about environmental sustainability, also called ‘greenwashing’.