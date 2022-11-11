ANZ firm Quadrent markets IT hardware 'green lease'

By on
ANZ firm Quadrent markets IT hardware 'green lease'

Equipment finance and leasing firm Quadrent is pitching its lease-then-recycle-or-repurpose product as a way for IT buyers to reduce waste.

The “green lease” offering enables enterprise and government organisations to lease technology purchases such as laptops, mobile phones, screens and other office items. At the end of the lease term, Quadrent promises to responsibly recycle and repurpose the technology.

Quadrent promises to donate a portion of “high-spec and high-quality” technology devices to the “young Australians in our communities that need them most.”

“In the last few years, we have reshaped our core leasing services, which re-purpose and extend the life of assets and reduce the level of waste generated by up to 10 times,"  stated Quadrent CEO Martyn Masterson.

“Green finance” has become popular with businesses, according to Quadrent, which is aligning the practise with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practises.

In September, IT asset lifecycle management company Greenbox Group announced carbon neutral certification under the Australian Federal Government Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.

In June, Dicker Data touted Dell’s “most sustainable desktop computer”, the Latitude 5000. Using up to 60 percent recycled materials, the laptops incorporate “bio-based and recycled materials”. All the packaging is made from 100 per cent recycled or renewable materials.

In January, Dicker Data also announced a distribution agreement with Philips for its range of business monitors, which have a “strong focus” on sustainability, with strong energy efficiency ratings, 100 percent recyclable packaging and total cost of ownership (TCO) calculators available for partners.

In April, Cisco Systems announced its first Environmental Sustainability Specialisation, which rewards partners for product takeback. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins pledged to take back and refurbish or recycle all Cisco hardware in the market.

Reuse-Recycle IT has also encouraged Australian government bodies to consider adopting a policy of not sending waste to landfill.   

In September this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) warned that it would clamp down on false or misleading claims about environmental sustainability, also called ‘greenwashing’.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
green it hardware it leasing it recycling quadrent technology recycling

Partner Content

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!
DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO

DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO
Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue

Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue
Dell taken to court by ACCC for allegedly misleading customers

Dell taken to court by ACCC for allegedly misleading customers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?